Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An Indian man had to call a reptile handler for help when he discovered a 5-foot snake had taken up residence inside his shoe.

A video filmed Tuesday in Nelmangala, Karnataka, shows the man's right shoe serving as a home for a snake that slithered into the footwear when it was left unattended outside a house.

The man called for help from a snake rescuer, who was able to safely remove the serpent.

The rescuer said the snake was released into a wooded area.