Feb. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo is offering jilted lovers the chance to get back at their ex by naming a snake after them.

The Wild Life Sydney Zoo launched a Valentine's Day competition to name a brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world, in honor of the winner's least-favorite ex-lover.

The competition website calls on entrants to make a $1 donation to the zoo and explain in 25 words or less why their ex deserves to have a snake share their name.

"Not only will you know that your ex has a snake named after them, but you will also receive a certificate and the opportunity to visit the snake for FREE every day for the next year," the website states.

The winning entry, which will be chosen by the zoo's reptile team, is scheduled to be announced on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.