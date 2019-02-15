Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Alabama came to the rescue of a good boy in a bad spot when the dog stuck his head through a hole meant for a dryer vent.

The Albertville Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home Wednesday morning where they found a dog's head sticking out through a small hole in a wall.

Fire Capt. Shane Nash said the dog had stuck his head through a hole meant for a dryer vent.

Nash said the dog did not need to be sedated during the rescue.

"The dog was tickled to death. It never barked," Nash told WAFF-TV. "It never tried to bite us. It was just ready to get back in the house."

Firefighters used a beaching tool to chip away brick and increase the size of the hole until the canine could be freed.