Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A New York state family's dog is being hailed as a hero after escaping her home and leading police to a gas leak inside the house.

The Tuckahoe Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a pit bull running loose through the streets of a neighborhood and barking.

"The dog then ran and took the officers through several streets, and then lead them back to the dog's residence into the backyard," police Lt. Lawrence Rotta told WABC-TV.

Police discovered the sliding glass door of the home was open and a fence had been broken.

"At first it appeared that Sadie was being a bad girl. However, as officers were walking the perimeter of the house, they smelled an odor of gas coming from an open basement window," the police department said.

"The dog saved the house from a potential gas explosion and gas leak," Rotta said.

The Eastchester Fire Department and a Con Edison crew arrived at the home and confirmed there was a gas leak in the basement of the home.

Resident Serena Costello said she and her 4-year-old daughter weren't home at the time, but Sadie might have saved their lives.

"She is a hero," she said. "She is our hero. It's just so out of character for her to do. She saved our lives. Yeah. Emotional."

She said police were apologetic about having to initially write her a summons.

"They had to write me a summons, which they didn't want to, but I guess it's the law for having an unleashed dog in the area," Costello said. "But one of the police officers, I guess after ConEd said that [it] was a gas leak, took the summons and ripped it up."