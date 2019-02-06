Museum of dog-themed fine art opening in New York

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club is hailing the return of New York's Museum of the Dog, a museum dedicated exclusively to canine-themed fine art.

The AKC said the museum, which is officially returning to New York on Friday after moving to St. Louis in 1986, will feature works by artists including Sir Edwin Landseer, Maud Earl and Arthur Wardle.

The museum also includes an educational area where visitors can learn about the different breeds of dog and a "virtual dog" that learns tricks based on hand signals.

"It is exciting to bring this collection back to New York City," Alan Fausel, AKC Museum of the Dog executive director, told WABC-TV. "This museum is a beautiful ode to man's best friend and we are thrilled to bring these pieces and exhibitions to new audiences."