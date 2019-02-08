Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Nashville used an oatmeal cream pie to lure a loose chicken that led officers on a wild chase through the city's downtown.
Witness Phil Breedlove captured video of the loose chicken blocking traffic Thursday morning and being chased through a busy intersection.
Police said Officer Frank Campbell was eventually able to capture the fugitive fowl by luring it with a Little Debbie oatmeal cream pie.
Metro Animal Control said it is taking care of the chicken until it can be turned over to an animal rescue group.