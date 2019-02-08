While the investigation into why the chicken crossed the road continues, there is no evidence of "fowl" play after Ofcr. Frank Campbell used an @LittleDebbie oatmeal cream pie to coax a feathered friend who was blocking traffic on 11th Ave. Metro Animal Care is rehoming the bird! pic.twitter.com/1FUZK9VaAY

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Nashville used an oatmeal cream pie to lure a loose chicken that led officers on a wild chase through the city's downtown.

Witness Phil Breedlove captured video of the loose chicken blocking traffic Thursday morning and being chased through a busy intersection.

Police said Officer Frank Campbell was eventually able to capture the fugitive fowl by luring it with a Little Debbie oatmeal cream pie.

Metro Animal Control said it is taking care of the chicken until it can be turned over to an animal rescue group.