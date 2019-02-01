Loose chicken rescued from highway tunnel

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A loose chicken had a close brush with disaster when it wandered into a busy highway tunnel and came within inches of traffic.

A video released by Transurban, operator of the Burnley Tunnel in Melbourne, shows the chicken walking dangerously close to fast-moving traffic on the tollway.

The operator said a crew was dispatched to rescue the wandering chicken before the situation could turn fowl.

"There was no clucking about when our crews arrived to escort this rogue chicken to safety!" Transurban quipped.