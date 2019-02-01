Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is celebrating after winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- his second major lottery prize.

Donald Stobbe of Kansas City told Missouri Lottery officials he decided not to quit playing the lottery after winning a $10,000 prize so he bought a $4 Million Spectacular ticket at the Truman Town store in Kansas City.

Stobbe said he scratched the ticket off later when he was at home with his wife.

"She said, 'Oh, I hope you hit $1,000.' I said no, and she said, 'Oh, did you hit another $10,000?'" Stobbe said. "When I handed her the ticket, she just clutched her chest and said, 'Oh my God! Oh my God!'"

The ticket was a $100,000 winner.

Stobbe said he is planning to share his latest prize with his two daughters, who are starting families of their own.