Same scratch-off lottery game gives man $1,000, $75,000 jackpots

A Kansas man won $75,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket just weeks after winning $1,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who won $1,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to stick with the same game and won $75,000 weeks later.

Justin Wagoner of Overland Park told Kansas Lottery officials his luck with the $20 High Roller scratch-off tickets started a few weeks ago.

"I won $1,000 playing the game a few weeks ago, so it felt like a lucky game for me. I bought five tickets on Sunday afternoon and took them home without scratching them," Wagoner said. "I kind of forgot about them until I was leaving, and I didn't have time to scratch all of them off before leaving the house."

He said he only had time to scratch off four of the tickets before he took them back to the Metcalf 66 store in Overland Park to scan them.

"The first four weren't winners so I was kind of frustrated. I just scratched off the barcode on the last one and scanned it, and then the ticket checker said to sign the back of the ticket. That's when I got excited," Wagoner said.

The ticket turned out to be a $75,000 winner.

"The clerk helped me figure out how much I had won and then gave me the form that printed out. I was in shock. I'm still kind of in shock! I couldn't sleep last night, so I just kept the ticket in my pocket until I got here to claim my prize," Wagoner said.

He said the win "couldn't have come at a better time."

"I've just recently started a new business and it's been a tough stretch. This is such an amazing blessing for me. I plan to put the winnings into my company and it will pretty much pull me out of a rough situation," Wagoner said. "I still can't believe my luck."