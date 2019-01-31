A Tennessee man's birthday brought him a dose of lottery luck to the tune of $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Lottery

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man had an extra happy birthday when he scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket on his special day.

Devon Brown of Harriman told Tennessee Lottery officials he bought the $1,000,000 Platinum Payout scratch-off ticket from the Highway 27 Citgo in Harriman as part of his birthday celebrations.

The player discovered his birthday was also his lucky day when he scratched off a $1 million top prize.

"I looked at [the ticket] 100 times," Brown said. "I still think it's a daydream."

Brown said he didn't sleep at all the night before he went to lottery headquarters with his father and cousin.

The winner said he plans to invest his money and continue working at a pest control company.