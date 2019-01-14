Flightless rhea bird runs loose in road, escapes police

Our own take on #HotFuzz ! This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common, when we approached him he gave it the legs! "Offender" outstanding, last seen across the fields! @tvpsouthandvale #billybigsteps #TRbshift #PS7138 pic.twitter.com/jgxzxFMPpX

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- British police said a large flightless bird gave officers the slip after apparently escaping from a local farm.

Thames Valley Police said they were called to the Chiltern Bank area in Oxfordshire when drivers reported the rhea, a large bird related to emus and ostriches, running loose through traffic.

Police said they dubbed the bird Chris Rhea after "Driving Home for Christmas" singer Chris Rea.

"Our own take on #HotFuzz!" police tweeted, referencing a scene in the film where Simon Pegg and Nick Frost chase a rogue swan. "This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common, when we approached him he gave it the legs! 'Offender' outstanding, last seen across the fields!"

Police said the bird is believed to have escaped from a local farm, but its owners have not yet been identified.