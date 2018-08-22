Escaped emu runs loose on highway

A section of highway was closed for a time on Tuesday when an escaped emu ran loose in the roadway. Photo by christels/Pixabay.com

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said a stretch of highway was closed for the second time in 24 hours due to an escaped emu in the roadway.

Highways England said a section of the A1 highway in County Durham was closed Tuesday when an emu ran into the roadway.

The agency had tweeted Monday that "drivers may not be emused" to hear that a large flightless bird had been spotted in the area.

"Our Emu friend from yesterday has returned! #TrafficOfficers have a rolling block in place and the owner has been located and is trying to restrain the bird," Highways England tweeted Tuesday.

"1980's chat show hosts are advised to avoid the area," the agency joked, referencing TV post Michael Parkinson and his puppet Emu.

Highways England later tweeted that the animal had been captured.

"Emu has been taken away by his owner and is back in a field, possibly near to a pink windmill. Hopefully we won't see him again other than on Top 50 Kids TV Programs of the 1980's!" the tweet said.