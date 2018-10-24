Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Golfers on a course in England captured video when they were confronted with an unusual sight -- an escaped rhea running loose.

The rhea, a smaller cousin of the ostrich and emu, was caught on video running loose on the course at Evesham Golf Club in Worcestershire, England.

Golf club officials said they nicknamed the rhea "Linford" after it was first spotted on the grounds during the weekend.

"He is not causing any problems, we are all quite happy to let him stay here, he just wonders around all the golfers. He is very relaxed," golf club spokesman Ryan Cleary told the Evesham Journal.

The rhea escaped from an enclosure in the village of Harvington about two weeks ago.