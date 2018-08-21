Emus invade Australian suburb in search for food

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Residents of an Australian town said drought conditions caused their neighborhoods to be overrun by mobs of emus.

Video recorded by David Bradbury in the town of Broken Hill, New South Wales, shows an emu wandering through suburban streets in an apparent search for food and water.

Bradbury said emus have been wandering into town in increasing numbers due to drought conditions making their natural sources of food and water scarce.

The weather conditions caused a mob of kangaroos to stampede through Canberra earlier this month.