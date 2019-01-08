Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Houston highway captured video of an unlucky driver running after a runaway tire rolling toward traffic.

Rafael Sanchez tweeted a video showing a man running frantically to catch the tire as it rolled toward vehicles on Interstate 45 about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The video shows the driver was able to catch the tire before it became a road hazard.

The driver, Mitch Chapman, responded to the tweet, initially appearing miffed that Sanchez filmed his struggle instead of stopping to help.

Sanchez apologized, explaining he was only a passenger in the car and stopping was not his call. He wished Chapman, who complained of further auto trouble in the form of a bum starter, better luck with the new year.

"Thanks man, I appreciate it," Chapman tweeted. "Have a good year yourself."