Police officer adopts kitten after highway rescue

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri police officer whose body camera recorded his rescue of a kitten stranded on a highway barrier wall said his family has adopted the feline.

The North Kansas City Police Department shared body camera footage showing Officer Jason Smith rescuing the kitten from a barrier wall between the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29, near Bedford Avenue in North Kansas City.

The video shows Smith removing the kitten from the wall and bringing it into his patrol car, where it quickly calmed down and stopped making distressed cries.

Smith said the kitten's ordeal has a happy ending -- he and his family are adopting the cat, which is now named Bella.