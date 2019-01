Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A couple of surprised travelers on an Iowa highway captured video of a Ford pickup truck that had been converted into a semi tractor.

The video, recorded on a highway in the Sioux City area, shows the Ford pickup being used to haul a full-sized Reefer semi trailer.

The couple who filmed the video said they own a trucking company and were shocked by the unusual sight.

"I captured a Ford pulling a Reefer. We own a trucking company, not something we've ever seen," the filmer wrote.