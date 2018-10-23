Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Animal trappers in Tennessee said they were called to remove a nuisance raccoon and were surprised to discover the animal was completely white.

David Parrish, co-owner of Alpha Wildlife in Germantown, said his team was called to remove some nuisance raccoons from a house in Collierville.

The group trapped the raccoons and were surprised to discover one of the animals was an albino raccoon, having no pigment in its skin, hair or eyes.

Alpha Wildlife expert Matthew Caldwell said only about one in 750,000 raccoons are born albino.

The raccoon and its pigmented cohorts were released into a wooded area away from the home.