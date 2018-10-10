Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana police officer who rescued a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head had some experience in the field -- he did the same thing over the summer.

The Danville Police Department said Officer Josh Gauger "noticed a familiar sight" while he was out on patrol this week: "a raccoon with a jar on its head."

The department shared video of Gauger plucking the jar off the head of the unlucky trash panda.

Gauger previously made viral waves in June when he pulled a peanut butter jar from the head of a raccoon.

"Now, it appears that someone has been canning something delicious, and (possibly) the same raccoon didn't learn his lesson the last time," the department said.