Reckless raccoon jumps from ninth story of building

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A witness filmed a daredevil raccoon's unusual stunt in New Jersey when the animal climbed to the ninth story of a building before jumping.

Micah Rea, a South Carolina man visiting Ocean City with friends, captured video of the raccoon climbing The Gardens Plaza condo building, located on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The video shows the raccoon jump from the ninth floor of the building, to the astonishment of onlookers.

The animal lands with a belly-flop in the sand, but surprises witnesses by scurrying off without any apparent signs of injury.