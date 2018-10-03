This raccoon’s paw was stuck in this dumpster in Kanata over the weekend. Our officers were able to bend the metal to free it. Luckily the raccoon was not injured and did not require transport to a vet. #ottcity pic.twitter.com/NuBRM438h6

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Public employees in the Canadian capital came to the rescue of a raccoon that got its paw stuck in the mechanism outside a dumpster.

A photo tweeted by the Ottawa By-law department shows the raccoon with one of its back legs stuck in the locking mechanism in the Kanata area.

"Our officers were able to bend the metal to free it. Luckily the raccoon was not injured and did not require transport to a vet," the tweet said.

Officials said the city typically does not deal with human-wildlife conflict calls, but City Hall took responsibility in January for calls involving wild animals that might need to transport to a veterinarian.