Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service is investigating after a cache of undelivered mail was found dumped in the woods in New York state.

The Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General confirmed agents recovered undelivered mail from a wooded area near the intersection of Voris Drive and Wellington Lane in Somers, Westchester County.

"The Postal Service condemns, in the strongest possible sense, behavior that jeopardizes the security and sanctity of the U.S. Mail or threatens to tarnish the reputation and high level of trust that the vast majority of our employees work so hard to uphold," the Postal Service said in a statement.

Local residents said they are missing some expected mail items, leading them to suspect a local mail carrier was responsible for the dumped items.

The Postal Service did not say how long the mail had been piling up at the location.

The Inspector General's office said the investigation's findings will be shared with the U.S. Attorney's office for possible federal charges.