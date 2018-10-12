Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Residents of a New York state neighborhood said they were unnerved to find playing cards in their mailbox as part of an apparent Halloween prank.

Neighbors in the Nevins Road area of Henrietta said they have found Joker playing cards in their mailboxes in recent days bearing what appears to be fake blood and the date "10/31" -- Halloween.

"Is it a sign that they're going to come back on Halloween and do something to my property? To my dog?" resident Michelle Meyer told WHEC-TV. "I think the intent was to scare people and I don't understand why this was funny."

Meyer said he believes at least six neighbors have found similar cards in their mailboxes.

"It seems small and I want to hope it's a prank but you can't assume it's a prank," Meyer said. "Not anymore."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating.