Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man who went viral after using a mobility scooter to tow his large boat said police told him to expect charges.

Shane Swanscott became an unexpected viral star when bystanders posted photos to social media showing him using the small mobility scooter to tow the boat on a road in Belmont, New South Wales.

Swanscott said he finished working on the boat about the same time that his driver's license was suspended, so he decided to use his mobility scooter to tow the boat to the harbor.

He said he never made it to the harbor, as he was stopped by police. He said police told him to expect to be charged with an offense linked to the incident, but they have not yet told him what the charge will be.