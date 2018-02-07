Police chase goes viral thanks to 'Ghostbusters' sighting

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A high speed police chase in Texas is going viral for a reason having nothing to do with the crime itself -- a Ghostbusters sighting.

Helicopters recording video during the Monday evening chase in Fort Worth spotted a white SUV bearing the red-and-black Ghostbusters logo from the 1984 film on the driver's side door with the caption, "Who you gonna call?"

"We see/saw you @Ghostbusters.. #Whoyougonnacall," Fort Worth Police tweeted with a photo of the unusual vehicle.

The SUV belongs to a group called the DFW Ghostbusters, a team of real-life paranormal investigators inspired by their fictional counterparts.

"You can imagine my surprise when I looked up yesterday and saw a member of our team on live television during a police chase," DFW Ghostbusters spokesman Cody Glenn told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "The Ectomobile in question is just one of several that we have in an expanding fleet of vehicles. That particular vehicle belongs to Dave McDonough."

"When he saw Fort Worth PD coming in behind him with their lights on, he did what he could to stay out of the way -- after all, the living really isn't our jurisdiction," Glenn said.