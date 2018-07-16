Motorized shopping cart gases up in Tennessee

July 16 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Tennessee gas station captured video of an unusual vehicle gassing up -- a motorized shopping cart.

The video, filmed at a Sunoco station in Jefferson City, shows a man sitting in a modified shopping cart next to a pump.

The cart moves on its own with a gas engine and is controlled with a steering wheel.

"This video was filmed at our local gas station. To me, it was interesting to use a shopping cart with a motor attached. He saved a lot of money on gas!!" the filmer wrote.