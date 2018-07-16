Home / Odd News

Motorized shopping cart gases up in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 16, 2018 at 3:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 16 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Tennessee gas station captured video of an unusual vehicle gassing up -- a motorized shopping cart.

The video, filmed at a Sunoco station in Jefferson City, shows a man sitting in a modified shopping cart next to a pump.

The cart moves on its own with a gas engine and is controlled with a steering wheel.

"This video was filmed at our local gas station. To me, it was interesting to use a shopping cart with a motor attached. He saved a lot of money on gas!!" the filmer wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it
Roadrunner and coyote come face-to-face in Arizona Roadrunner and coyote come face-to-face in Arizona
Woman finds gas station swarming with mayflies Woman finds gas station swarming with mayflies
Train collides with semi truck stuck across the tracks Train collides with semi truck stuck across the tracks
Woman calls police to report burglar, officers find squirrel Woman calls police to report burglar, officers find squirrel