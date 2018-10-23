Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video of a curious black bear that climbed up on their deck and inspected the furniture.

The video, recorded at a condominium in Meriden, shows the black bear peering inside the sliding glass door and inspecting the furniture after climbing to the resident's deck.

The resident said the bear wandered away after a few moments.

Bear activity has been high in Connecticut this year, with residents reporting home break-ins by the animals and one bear tried unsuccessfully to get inside a Bristol liquor store.