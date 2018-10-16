Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado resident's home security camera recorded a burglary by a black bear that wasn't dissuaded by the snow covering an unlocked car.

The video, posted to Twitter by the Red Van Workshop, shows the black bear opening the doors of a snow-covered car parked outside the owner's Boulder County home.

The bear then climbs inside the car in an apparent search for food.

"This occurred over the weekend at one of our Rocky Mountain contingent's houses. Delicate in the way he opens all the doors, brutal indifference in remembering to shut them," the company tweeted.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife service replied with a video showing the damage done to the inside of a vehicle by a different bear.

"You can see here just how easy it is for bears to get into unlocked cars. They are very intelligent animals," the department said.