Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana said they relocated a 900-pound grizzly bear that was captured after wandering into a resident's garage.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said bear management specialists were dispatched to the Birch Creek Hutterite Colony on Wednesday when the male grizzly bear wandered into the residential area.

"Members of the colony tried to deter the bear from the residential area," bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento said. "However, the bear ran into an open garage to escape from people."

Sarmento, who was summoned to the scene and tranquilized the bear, said the animal was not acting aggressively.

"Members of the colony said the bear wasn't causing any problems," Sarmento said. "It just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The bear, estimated to be about 8 years old, was released Thursday at Pike Creek, west of East Glacier on the Rocky Mountain Front.