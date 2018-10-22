Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A family in India who noticed food going missing from their farm decided to hold a stake out and captured video of the culprit -- a wild elephant.

The Natarajan family in Thadagam, Coimbatore, said they noticed vegetables, fruits and grains stored outside their home were being stolen over night, so they left some rice out Saturday night and hid nearby to keep watch.

The family ended up capturing video of the thief: a wild elephant known to locals as Vinayaka.

The elephant fled when the family shouted at it for stealing the rice.

Members of the family said the elephant had accidentally eaten some fertilizer while stealing the rice.