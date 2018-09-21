An animal rescuer called to a London home on a report of a collapsed lizard arrived to instead find this chewed-up dog toy in the shape of an elephant. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer called to a London home on a report of a collapsed lizard arrived to find the reptile was actually a chewed-up dog toy.

The RSPCA said Animal Collection Officer David Eckworth responded to a home in the Hackney area of London where a resident reported spotting a lizard collapsed in her garden.

"The call came in saying the lizard was unresponsive and was curled in a ball," Eckworth said.

"But when I attended the address and ventured into the garden to locate the poorly reptile -- I found a half-eaten dog's chew toy of an elephant!" he said. "It was quite entertaining but I think the woman was a little embarrassed."

The RSPCA said a rescuer was previously called last September on a report of a lizard under a Coventry, England, resident's bed, but the officer arrived to discover the reported animal was actually just a dirty sock.