Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded early Tuesday morning to an unusual emergency -- an alligator inside a gas station.

The Miami Gardens Police Department said Officers Bryan Blanco and Victor Velez responded to the Marathon station early Tuesday on a report of a baby alligator that had wandered into the store.

The department said the officers are "skilled wildlife handlers" and were able to easily capture the small reptile.

Police consulted with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and ultimately decided to return the baby gator to its natural habitat outside the business.