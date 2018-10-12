Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas shared photos of an unusual animal found hiding underneath a vehicle -- an American alligator.

The Olathe Police Department said Animal Control Officer Brackett was summed to a location in Olathe on a report of a reptile underneath a vehicle.

Brackett arrived to find a small alligator hiding under the car.

The alligator was taken to a local shelter and officials said it will travel next week to its new home in a Manhattan, Kan., reptile sanctuary. Alligators are not legal to keep as pets in Olathe.

The discovery happened the same day that a larger alligator was caught on camera in a Basehor, Kan., road. The alligator returned to its owner's property on its own when given a safe distance.