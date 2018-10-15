Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said they seized an alligator, a python and two tarantulas being used for photo ops at a comics and pop culture convention.

Framingham Police said the animals were seized about 6:55 p.m. Saturday when their owner was arrested at the Super Megafest event at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel on an unrelated warrant.

Police said Michael Audette, of Rhode Island, had been charging attendees at the convention to take photos with the reptiles and spiders.

Police said the animals, which were taken into custody by Massachusetts Environmental Police, appeared "sickly" and poorly cared-for.