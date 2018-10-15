Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said they determined a substance that turned a local creek and lake green does not pose a danger to the public.

Officials in Abilene opened an investigation when local residents reported the water in Button Willow Creek and Canyon Rock Lake was being turned green by an unknown substance.

The Abilene Police Department said a test of Sunoco's "hydrostatic system" resulted in some water containing green dye escaping into the creek and lake.

Police and the city said on Facebook that the green water does not pose a health hazard.

"This isn't a city project and we don't have regulatory control here," City Manager Robert Hanna told KTXS-TV. "We are satisfied there isn't a water quality concern at this time."

Sunoco said government agencies have been informed of the incident.

"There was an area where some of the water used in the test was released from the pipeline," Sunoco spokeswoman Lisa Dillinger said. "The water, which included non-toxic green dye and a very small amount of residual crude oil that was left in the pipe, traveled down Button Willow Creek and into Canyon Rock Lake."

"All appropriate government agencies have been contacted and clean up crews are on their way. We are working with the city, local waste water management and emergency departments to assess the area and begin clean up efforts," Dillinger said.

Hanna said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Railroad Commission are looking into whether Sunoco violated any rules in the incident.