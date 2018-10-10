Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A marine rescue group in South Carolina is trying to identify a mysterious large object that washed up on an island beach.

The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network posted a photo to Facebook showing the strange object that washed up on a Seabrook Island beach.

Commenters suggested the object looked like a piece of a spaceship or a movie prop -- perhaps the foot of a Star Wars AT-AT.

The group said the object seems foam-like to the touch and, despite its appearance, does not contain any metal.

Some have suggested the object resembles the shape of a damaged marine buoy like those used by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Seabrook Island officials had the object removed by a truck and trailer, but they have not commented on the identity of the unusual piece of debris.