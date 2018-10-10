Trending Stories

Virginia laws threaten jail for overage trick-or-treaters
Teen breaks pool table trick shot record on first try
Bobcat makes surprise appearance on Idaho bridge
Doctor pulls big leech out of patient's nose
Rescuers: Abandoned highway snake might be one of three

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Bear found trying to take shopping cart from Safeway
Police arrest operator of N.Y. limo company involved in deadly crash
Michael makes landfall on Florida Panhandle at near Category 5 strength
Eczema drug restores alopecia patient's hair growth
Security camera records man being chased by fast chicken
 
Back to Article
/