Girl, 8, finds ancient sword in Swedish lake

Experts believe the sword came from the pre-Viking era. Photo courtesy of Jönköpings läns Museum

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old girl in Sweden found a 1,000-year-old sword while swimming in a lake.

The sword, which was found over the summer, is now on display at the Jönköpings Läns Museum in Jönköping, Sweden.

Saga Vanecek, the girl who found the sword at the Vidöstern lake, told The Local that she initially thought it was "some kind of stick."

"I picked it up and was going to drop it back in the water, but it had a handle, and I saw that it was a little bit pointy at the end and all rusty," Saga said. "I held it up in the air and I said 'Daddy, I found a sword!' When he saw that it bent and was rusty, he came running up and took it."

The sword, which is 85 centimeters long and made of metal and wood, is believed to have come from the pre-Viking era, which could make it as old as 1,500 years.

After Saga discovered the sword, archaeologists decided to search the lake for more ancient items and found a brooch from the 3rd century.

They're now continuing to search the lake for more relics.