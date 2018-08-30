Missing monkey turns up at McDonald's in Sweden

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A monkey suspected to have been stolen from a Swedish zoo turned up hours later at a McDonald's in the area.

The Universeum science center in Gothenburg confirmed the Goeldi's marmoset, which was found to be missing from the center's zoo around noon Wednesday, turned up at a McDonald's in the Frolunda area at 10:40 p.m.

"We think it's the same one, but I guess there aren't that many monkeys out and about at the moment," police spokesman Peter Nordengard told TT/The Local.

Nordengard said the marmoset, which is believed to have been left at or near the restaurant by the person who took it from Universeum, did not cause a major disturbance at the restaurant and was said by witnesses to be friendly and well-behaved.

The tiny South American animal appeared to be unharmed, but Universeum officials said it would be examined by a veterinarian Thursday as a precaution.

Police are reviewing security camera footage from the exhibit as well as the McDonald's in the hopes of identifying the monkey's abductor.