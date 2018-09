Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An alligator presented an unusual hazard to a group of Florida golfers who caught the reptile on camera crossing the fairway.

Steve Weagle, a meteorologist for WPTV, posted a video to Twitter that he recorded while golfing a round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

The video shows a large alligator lumbering across the fairway of the first hole.

"We decided to let him play through," Weagle tweeted.