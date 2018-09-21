Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A canoe tour company in Florida shared video of the moment one of the group's boats became stuck on the back of a huge alligator.

The See Through Canoe Company said the video was filmed aboard one of the group's glass-bottom boats in a Pinellas County lake.

The footage shows the canoe stuck in the water and a passenger rocks it gently to reveal the object that snared the watercraft -- a large alligator just below the surface of the water.

"There really wasn't time to do anything but hold on when this gator rose up from the muddy water below and bumped the See Through Canoe," the company said. "He stayed there for what seemed like forever, with the canoe sort of stuck on his back. When the gator finally backed up and submerged, the canoe moved with him for a few feet before he went down."