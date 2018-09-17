Alligator turns up in Florida man's fenced-in yard

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida police department shared body camera footage from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that took up residence in a homeowner's back yard.

The Cape Coral Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the capture of the alligator found Sunday morning in a resident's fenced-in back yard.

The video shows officers helping the trapper capture the gator.

It was unclear whether the alligator used a gate or climbed the fence to get into the yard.

Police said the animal was taken to an alligator farm in Lake Placid.