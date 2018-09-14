Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey were called to make an unusual capture for the state -- an alligator spotted in a public pond.

Old Bridge Animal Control said the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife contacted local officials about reports of a small alligator swimming in a public pond in Old Bridge.

Animal control officers safely removed the 2-foot alligator from the pond, located on Brookside Avenue, and turned it over to Fish and Wildlife officials.

"This is a first for us," animal control officials wrote.