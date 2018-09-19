Police in New Jersey are warning residents to keep an eye on their small pets after an alligator was spotted wandering loose in Atlantic County. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey are warning residents to keep an eye on their pets after an alligator was confirmed to be on the loose in a residential area.

The Mullica Township Police Department said the sighting Tuesday afternoon was confirmed by investigators in the Devonshire area, in Atlantic County, but police were not able to capture the reptile.

Police said the alligator is estimated to be about 3 to 4 feet long.

"Residents should be cautious letting small pets out in this area and to not approach the animal if it is located," the department said.