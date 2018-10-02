Trending Stories

Machine uses intricate chain reaction to dispense lemonade
Woman sets Guinness surfing record for shredding 68-foot wave
Rock thrown at bulletproof glass hits burglar in the face
Book order takes 20 years for delivery
Man breaks New York state record with 2,027-pound pumpkin

Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Neuroscientists identify the origins of 'free will' inside the brain
Cobra cannibalism is surprisingly common, researchers find
Emissions rollback will cause 299 premature deaths each year, government report says
Venomous kind cobra found caught in soft drink crate
Cyclist collides with kangaroo on Australian road
 
