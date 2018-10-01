Snake catchers wrangle python that slithered into Thai 7-Eleven

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Workers at a Thailand convenience store called for professional reptile handlers when a 12-foot python slithered into the shop.

Employees at the 7-Eleven store in Chonburi, Thailand, said the snake caused chaos Sunday when it emerged out from a hiding place behind a row of refrigerators.

A video shows professional snake catchers summoned by the employees working to trap the python in a canvas bag.

The catchers, who said the python was likely attracted to its hiding place behind the food coolers due to the warm air they vent, said the snake would be released back into the wild.