Man emails more than 240 Nicoles searching for woman

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Canadian student emailed more than 240 women named Nicole from his school's directory trying to find a woman he met at a bar.

Carlos Zetina, a student at the University of Calgary, said he hit it off with a woman named Nicole at a local bar, but the phone number she gave him didn't work.

Zetina checked his school directory and emailed all 247 Nicoles in a single email that allowed them to see each other's email addresses.

"If you don't fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don't want to talk to me that's OK as well," Zetina wrote in the email.

"The first person who replied removed Carlos from the email and all of us said, 'hey should we all reply saying we are the real Nicole?," Nicole Manaog told WPIX-TV.

The women created their own Facebook group, "Nicole From Last Night," and nearly a dozen of the like-named students attended a meet-up event. They organized a second meeting and nearly 40 Nicoles attended.

"This email thread is the best thing that has happened to me," Manaog tweeted.

Zetina's intended Nicole did not receive the email, but she became aware of the Facebook group and said in a post that she had given him her actual phone number, but he might have written it down wrong.

The "real" Nicole and Zetina eventually connected and went out as friends, they said.