Message in a bottle washes up on New Jersey beach

July 27 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a New Jersey beach recovered some floating debris that turned out to be a mysterious message in a bottle.

Tim Goldstein, a 12-year veteran of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, said he and colleague Shawn O'Mara, 21, fished the green wine bottle out of the ocean when they spotted it floating near the swimming area during the weekend.

"We thought it was going to be something special," Goldstein told the Asbury Park Press. "I didn't think things like that actually happened."

The Beach Patrol posted photos of the bottle to its Facebook page.

The bottle contained two handwritten letters from an author who identified herself as 18-year-old Amanda of Springfield, with no home state listed.

The letters, dated April 20 and 21, 2017, dealt with Amanda's feelings of teenaged isolation.

"I would consider myself to be a bit of the black sheep of society," she wrote. "I have my own tastes and interests that others would find out of the ordinary since they're so accustomed to the hipster look and having their playlists filled with raunchy rap songs."

The lifeguards said the letters listed an email address, but it was difficult to make out and they aren't sure if they put it in correctly when trying to reply.