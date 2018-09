Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared photos of a "masked bandit" -- a raccoon -- that startled a resident when she woke to find it in her home.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the woman woke up Wednesday to find the "masked bandit" wandering inside her home.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the "furry intruder" climbing on a vanity mirror inside the home.

The raccoon was captured and released outside. It was unclear how the animal managed to enter the home.