Raccoon takes a free ride on D.C. bus

The National Park Service said this raccoon hitched a free ride on a bus taking a tour of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A raccoon was caught on camera hitching a free ride on the back of Washington, D.C., bus cruising the National Mall.

The National Park Service's Mall and Memorial Parks Facebook page posted a photo showing the freeloading trash panda peering through a window while clinging to the back of the D.C. Circulator bus.

"Look who decided to take a ride on the bus!" the post said.

"Take the D.C. Circulator National Mall Route around National Mall and Memorial Parks," the service wrote. "It's only a dollar! Spotting wildlife is not guaranteed."