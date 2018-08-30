Raccoon takes a free ride on D.C. bus

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A raccoon was caught on camera hitching a free ride on the back of Washington, D.C., bus cruising the National Mall.
The National Park Service's Mall and Memorial Parks Facebook page posted a photo showing the freeloading trash panda peering through a window while clinging to the back of the D.C. Circulator bus.
"Look who decided to take a ride on the bus!" the post said.
"Take the D.C. Circulator National Mall Route around National Mall and Memorial Parks," the service wrote. "It's only a dollar! Spotting wildlife is not guaranteed."