@UNTCoM - Denton Animal Services has removed the racoon from the building and we have been assured that she/he will be released back into the wild. We're not sure her/his audition went well but an impression was clearly made... pic.twitter.com/tKZo12e2zc

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The University of North Texas' College of Music said the first day of classes was interrupted by a raccoon wandering the halls.

The school said the raccoon invaded the building Monday morning, which was the first day of classes at the school.

Denton Animal Services was summoned to the scene and the raccoon was captured and released back into the wild.

"We're not sure her/his audition went well but an impression was clearly made," the school joked on Twitter.